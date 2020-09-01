Taylor Co. Expo Center, First Financial Bank announce naming rights agreement for Livestock Barn

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — The Expo Center of Taylor County and First Financial Bank signed a 4-year agreement to name the Livestock Barn the First Financial Pavilion.

The First Financial Pavilion was built in 2018 and was part of Phase 1 of 3 of the $55,000,000 bond election passed by Taylor County residents in 2016.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators and exhibitors visit the Expo Center grounds every year to compete in roping events, barrel racing, cutting events and rodeo.

Many of the events are agriculture related and benefit the youth of our region.

The First Financial Pavilion will be home to the youth showing at the West Texas Fair & Rodeo in September and the Taylor County Livestock Show in January.

A portion of the proceeds from the Naming Rights deal will benefit the youth at the Taylor County Livestock Show during the premium sale.

Funds from the premium sale can be used to purchase feed and products needed to maintain the integrity and health of their animals when they compete in future shows.

“The Expo Center Board of Directors and Staff are pleased to announce our partnership with First Financial Bank in the naming of the livestock barn as the First Financial Pavilion. First Financial Bank is a true asset to our community and has been a significant part of the success of the Expo Center,” said Rochelle Johnson, Expo Center General Manager and Executive Vice President.

“We are honored to place the First Financial name on a facility that draws thousands of visitors to Abilene every year. The Taylor County Expo has played an integral part of the economic growth of our community for decades. We are very proud that our community supported the bonds to fund the expansion projects that will allow the Expo to continue to attract excellent events for years to come.” Marelyn Shedd, President of First Financial Bank said.

The First Financial Pavilion is a 300-by-600-foot multi-purpose facility located at 1700 Highway 36 in Abilene that showcases an arena large enough to host three separate, full-sized arenas inside.

The First Financial Pavilion also features an office and meeting room for livestock officials. The First Financial Pavilion is equipped to handle over 800 stalls and the ability to power each individual stall.

Lastly, the building is furnished with a vet room and four large tanks for a rainwater harvesting system which is used to conserve water to care for our facilities.