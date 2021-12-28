Taylor Co. Expo Center rebounds in 2021 after slow 2020

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Expo Center saw double the foot traffic in 2021, compared to a down 2020, but even after a successful season, they are still looking to improve heading into the new year.

The Expo Center is pretty quiet this time of year, except for a concert or comedy show every now and then, but now, trailers are filling the parking lots of the Taylor Telecom Arena.

The 40th Annual Abilene Winter Circuit is back in town, bringing nearly 700 contestants and their families to the Key City.

“One person may bring 10 people with them, one person may come alone,” Show Producer Coleta Rosson said. “It just depends on the size of the training operation and the owners.”

Rosson said Abilene’s hospitality, work ethic and willingness to accommodate the competitors is the reason the show keeps coming back.

“They work very hard to accommodate our needs,” Rosson said. “If we say we need water on the ground, they are out there with a hose or truck just as quickly as they can be.”

Plus, the finished arenas are perfect for housing large shows like this one. Each facility has covered areas, plenty of stalls, and is within walking distance from one another, making a competitor’s life easy in Abilene.

Executive Director of the Expo Center Rochelle Johnson said that was the goal with the new facilities, which helped host new events like the Mounted Shooting World Finals in 2021, an event Abilene has never seen before.

After a tough 2020 season burdened by the pandemic, the Expo Center desperately needed a rebounding year and they got it, Johnson said.

“The fair in 2020 saw a $150,000 loss, but in 2021, we saw a $200,000 profit,” Johnson said.

They also more than doubled their foot traffic between the two years, from 150,000 people in 2020 to 370,000 in 2021.

“But because of COVID and the things that happened, we dipped into our emergency reserve fund and wiped it completely out in order to stay open,” Johnson said. “So there are some things we need to rebuild at the Expo Center and that is going to be our focus in the next year.”

Rosson said the Expo Center won’t have any trouble bringing patrons back for the foreseeable future.

“This event has never left Abilene, Texas, we started here and hopefully we’ll be here forever,” Rosson said.

Johnson said having acts like Trace Adkins, ZZ Top, and others this year is the starting point for where the Expo Center wants to be in 2022, and is already planning their unique lineup of artists, while trying to bring something new to Abilene.