Taylor Co. Expo Center says West Texas Fair & Rodeo is still on amid COVID-19 spike

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A recent rise in COVID-19 numbers has many around the Big Country wondering if more events are going to be canceled, like the Abilene Beer Summit has been.

However, Rochelle Johnson of the Taylor County Expo Center said they have no plans of shutting down the West Texas Fair and Rodeo.

“I’m not sure there is anything where we would call the fair off,” Johnson said. “It’s going to take a whole lot more than what’s going on right now.”

Johnson said the fairgrounds will still have hand sanitizer stations, as well as signage reminding people to take caution on their own, but said they won’t be requiring masks inside the venue.

She said they are preparing to have a packed house this year, after being down close to 40,000 visitors last year during the pandemic.

Johnson said that they usually have around 120,000 people come through the fair and rodeo each year, which generates about $200,000 in profit for the expo center.

Johnson said she is excited to have more people attending the fair again this year, and said they have a great lineup of performers, a full list of vendors and some old favorite food vendors returning.