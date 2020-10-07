Taylor Co. Expo Center, vendors financially impacted by low attendance at West Texas Fair & Rodeo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The West Texas Fair and Rodeo was supposed to be a moneymaker for the Taylor County Expo Center, but with a lack of attendees and looming presence of COVID-19, things didn’t turn out as planned.

Diane Tunmire from Elmwood West United Methodist Church says this year their food truck didn’t participate in the event.

“Elmwood West has been represented at the fair for 55-plus years,” Tunmire says.

She says the safety of her volunteers was more important than the money they were going to make.

“We’ve made between 15 and 17 thousand each year,” she says.

And for Rochelle Johnson from the Taylor County Expo Center, she says the drop in attendance is similar to the rainier years.

“The fair is going to come out as a rainy-year fair, what a typical bad, rainy fair would’ve been for us,” Johnson says.

Johnson says they still don’t know how much money they made from the fair and rodeo, but they are crunching their numbers and going through their bills to finalize a number.

Tunmire says she is optimistic about being in the black after they know their final numbers.

“The money we make at the fair we used to fund non-budgeted things at the church like building renovations and supplies that aren’t covered in the budget.”

While the money isn’t a make or break deal for the church, it will be an obstacle for the Expo Center.