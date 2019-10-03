Taylor Co. grand jury indicts Abilene man on 2 counts of indecency with child

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man has been indicted by a Taylor County grand jury for two counts of indecency with a child.

Court documents state 36-year-old Paul Killam, of Abilene, was indicted on the charge stemming from an incident in the summer of 2018.

During an interview, a young girl told police that while she was visiting her mother in Abilene, they went to Killam’s house where they were playing games with other children. During that visit, Killam reportedly touched her in her “no no area” and then exposed himself to her, the document states.

Killam was indicted for indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony, and indecency with a child by exposure, a third-degree felony.