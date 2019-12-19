Taylor Co. grand jury indicts man accused of money laundering, possession of cocaine

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Taylor County grand jury has indicted a man for money laundering and possession of cocaine.

According to court documents, Michael Thrash was indicted on the charges stemming from a May incident in which he was stopped for a traffic offense.

After a K9 officer alerted on the vehicle, a search turned up more than $50,000 and less than one gram of cocaine that were found in the same bag, the documents state.

According to the court document, Thrash had no good explanation as to why he was carrying such a large amount of money.

