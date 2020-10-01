Taylor Co. grand jury indicts man for murder in 2019 shooting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Taylor County grand jury has indicted a Clyde man for a Dec. 2019 murder that occurred in Abilene.

Court documents indicate 32-year-old Jose Robert Avalos was indicted for murder Thursday stemming from the incident on Cedar Street in Dec. 2019.

Avalos is accused of shooting 28-year-old Adam Perez, who was in a home in the 1000 block of Cedar Street around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2019.

Police said a car drove through the alley, firing several shots at the home. Perez was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Abilene detectives arrested Avalos at his job site in Pecos, Texas in July, according to APD.