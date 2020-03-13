Taylor Co. issues courthouse, jail, jury duty operational guidelines amid COVID-19 concerns

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — The Office of the Taylor County Judge and County Administration has received numerous calls and questions Friday regarding the operation of the County next week as Texas continues to deal with the effects and threat of COVID-19.

While the state has taken some measures relevant to specific geographical locations (primarily major metropolitan areas of the State with active infections), local jurisdictions remain to be the best jurisdictions to deal with their specific threats.

Taylor County has been actively following the progress of this viral illness and will continue to do so and will make adjustments to its operations as warranted. For that reason, citizens should call and check before coming to the courthouse, just to be sure that we are still open.

The following questions and answers are current as of Friday 5 p.m.:

Q. Is the courthouse open?

A. Yes, the Taylor County Courthouse, the 1915 Courthouse, and County offices will be open on Monday. However, that being said, there will be signs on the doors advising you to avoid coming into the building if you are experiencing a fever, are sick, etc. As per the current CDC guidelines, the best steps to take are those that reduce exposure, so:

If you are sick, stay home.

If you are in an “at-risk” status, avoid large crowds and interacting with others unnecessarily.

Wash your hands with soap and water and disinfect your surroundings often.

The county has been treating common spaces, doors, stairwell, etc. to minimize the risk of infection. However, if you are at risk because of a lower immunity to sickness, stay home. If your visit to the courthouse can be delayed a few weeks, wait to come at a later time.

Q. Will there be jury duty?

A. If you are summoned for jury duty, plan on coming unless you are sick or at risk. Call ahead of time if that is the case. Jurors may be needed for some cases, so you should show up if called unless you are excused.

Q. Will there be trials?

A: The Taylor County Courts have made some changes effective immediately regarding hearing court cases: They are as follows:

Courts will be delaying cases until April 1, 2020 with some notable exceptions. Jury trials in 350 th District Court and the County Courts at Law (#1 and #2) will not be heard until April 1, 2020.

District Court and the County Courts at Law (#1 and #2) will not be heard until April 1, 2020. 42 nd District Court and 104 th District Court will proceed as normal for the time being, so jurors will be needed.

District Court and 104 District Court will proceed as normal for the time being, so jurors will be needed. The 326th District Court (Family Court) and the Child Protection Court (CPS Court) operate contingent on the AISD schedule. If schools are closed, the Family and CPS Court are also closed unless deemed otherwise by the Judge.

Call the Courthouse if you have scheduled court hearings for Family and CPS cases: (325) 674-1325.

The Commissioner’s Court will operate as scheduled. Time sensitive hearings, will be conducted as scheduled until further notice. Again, you should call before coming to the courthouse just to be sure that the office you want is open.

Q. What about the jail and jail visitations?

A. The Taylor County Jail, effective immediately, is not open for visitation or jail ministry. No visitors are allowed. The jail will continue to operate as a detention facility.

The emphasis continues to be on (1) containment and treatment. That will largely be accomplished through self-initiated personal isolation and self-monitoring.

It should be stressed that as conditions change, so too will instructions to the public as we all work together to try to remain ready to address new developments proactively.

We ask for your patience and understanding as we work through this situation.