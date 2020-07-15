Taylor Co. jail eclipses 300 active COVID-19 cases

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Taylor County Jail now has more than 300 total COVID-19 cases between inmates and employees.

According to a report by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 274 inmates and 29 jailers currently have confirmed active cases of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, there were 172 inmates with active cases, while 107 were awaiting test results.

There are 565 inmates who are quarantined/isolated that are not active, according to the report, and two jailers who are isolated while awaiting test results.

The report states zero inmates are waiting for their test results, and two are being treated offsite for active COVID-19 infections.

There have been no COVID-19 deaths reported from the jail.

Taylor County Emergency Management Coordinator AD Bush tells BigCountryHomepage.com that due to this current spike in active cases, police will not be jailing people who have warrants for minor charges.

For example, a citizen who received a citation for a moving violation, never paid it, and then had a warrant issued, will not be jailed for that warrant.

Warrants for major violations will still be jailed.

There is currently no word on how long this practice will be enacted.