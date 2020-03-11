Taylor Co. Jail gets ‘zero deficiencies’ score in surprise inspection

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Taylor County Jail has received a “zero deficiencies” score in an inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

According to a social media post by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), this is the seventh consecutive year the jail has received the score.

Sheriff Ricky Bishop credits jail employees for the good scores over the last several years, according to the post, which can be seen below: