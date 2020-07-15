Taylor Co. jail surpasses 200 active COVID-19 cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Taylor County Jail has surpassed 200 total COVID-19 cases between inmates and employees.
According to a report by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 172 inmates and 30 jailers currently have confirmed active cases of COVID-19.
There are 222 inmates who are quarantined/isolated and two jailers who are isolated while awaiting test results.
The report states 107 inmates are waiting for their test results, and two are being treated offsite for active COVID-19 infections.
There have been no COVID-19 deaths reported from the jail.
