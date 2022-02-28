ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Republican Taylor County Judge candidates Phil Crowley and Scott Lebowitz, say they think they’ve got what it takes to do the job ahead of the March primary elections.

The two names on this year’s March Primary election ballot for Taylor County Judge are Republicans Phil Crowley and Scott Lebowitz.

Both candidates have Abilene ties, Crowley serving as an Assistant District Attorney for Taylor County and Lebowitz serving at Dyess Air Force Base for six years, as well as with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department and Precinct 2 Road and Bridges Department.

This is what each candidate had to say about their decision to run for Taylor County Judge.

“I served with the Sheriff’s Office for 11 years, and like I said, I’ve been with the Precinct 2 Road and Bridges Department for six years,” Lebowitz said. “With Judge Bolls retiring at the end of the year, I just saw this as an opportunity to take my dedication and service to the next level.”

“I think it’s important to have a lawyer in that position who can handle those cases and also negotiate contracts on behalf of the county, have another lawyer in commissioners court to make sure the county is aware of all the potential risks and actions,” Crowley said. “So, I think just all around the taxpayers get a good deal if there is a lawyer in that position.”

Both Crowley and Lebowitz come from very different backgrounds, but each believe their unique strengths will be a benefit to Taylor County.

Crowley said his hands-on experience with the city’s budget is an important trait he brings, while Lebowitz said his years of military service, EMS training and firefighting experience are his greatest skills he would bring to the position.

Crowley and Lebowitz are both looking to take over for current County Judge Downing Bolls, who announced last year he would not be rerunning and retiring at the end of this year.