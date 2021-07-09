Taylor Co. Judge Downing Bolls will not seek reelection after current term

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls has announced he will not seek reelection following the completion of his current term.

In a news release issued late Friday afternoon, Judge Bolls says it has been “an honor and a privilege” to hold the office and that he looks forward to the upcoming challenges in the remainder of his term.

His term ends Dec. 31, 2022.

The full news release reads as follows:

“On December 31, 2022, I will complete my current term as Taylor County Judge. It has been an honor and a privilege to have served in this position and I anticipate that the remaining year of my current term will hold new challenges and opportunities. I am announcing today that at the conclusion of my current term, I will not run for re-election.”

Bolls was elected to be Taylor County Judge in November 2010.