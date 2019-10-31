Taylor Co. judge recovering after ‘heart-related event’ over the weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Taylor County judge is recovering after he collapsed while jogging over the weekend.

Judge Paul Rotenberry’s family says he fell because of a “heart-related event” that doctors have said was not a heart attack, but a problem that will be addressed with a defibrillator that he’ll receive later this week.

The family says he is resting, talking with family and looking forward to resuming his normal activities, including being on the bench of the 326th District court, within a few weeks.

The family’s full statement reads as follows: