Taylor Co. judge recovering after ‘heart-related event’ over the weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Taylor County judge is recovering after he collapsed while jogging over the weekend.
Judge Paul Rotenberry’s family says he fell because of a “heart-related event” that doctors have said was not a heart attack, but a problem that will be addressed with a defibrillator that he’ll receive later this week.
The family says he is resting, talking with family and looking forward to resuming his normal activities, including being on the bench of the 326th District court, within a few weeks.
The family’s full statement reads as follows:
Many people have asked about Judge Rotenberry’s recovery since Saturday when he fell because of a heart-related event while jogging. The doctors have told us that he did not suffer a heart attack and will address the problem with a defibrillator that he’ll receive later this week. Paul has always been active and runs several miles a week, which the doctors credit for his excellent recovery so far. For now, he is resting, talking with family, and looking forward to resuming his usual activities,including on the bench of the 326th District Court,within a few weeks.We deeply appreciate the prayers, calls, texts, and expressions of concern we have received from so many friends in the community.
