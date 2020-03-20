Taylor Co. offices to grant public access by appointment only starting Monday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Taylor County offices will be limiting public access and only taking appointments at certain hours.
According to a news release issued by the Taylor County Commissioner’s Court, the changes will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, March 23 and will be in place until at least April 3.
All county offices will continue to conduct business with the following schedules:
- Justice of the Peace Court proceedings have been postponed by emergency order of the Supreme Court and request correspondence by email, mail, phone or for appointment.
- Constable’s office will operate by phone. Email or call for an appointment.
- District Courts and County Courts will continue to have court hearings in limited settings, by video conferencing or telephonic hearings. Contact your attorney or the court administrator for further direction.
- District Attorney’s office will be available by appointment only.
- County Clerk’s Office will be closed to the public. Call the office for questions or to make an appointment. Marriage licenses will be by appointment only.
- District Clerk will operate by email, mail or phone for an appointment.
- Tax Assessor/Collector will serve the public by mail, email and phone. Contact between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday for an appointment.
- Domestic Relations Office will be operating by phone, email and mail.
- Social Services will operate by phone, email, mail, and appointments only from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Human Resource/Risk Management will operate by phone, email, mail and by appointment.
- Taylor County Adult and Juvenile Detention Centers have suspended public outside visitation.
- Veteran Service Office will operate by mail, email or phone for appointments of critical services only.
- Elections Office will be closed to the public and corresponding by mail, email or phone.
For more information, see the document below.
