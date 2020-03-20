Taylor Co. offices to grant public access by appointment only starting Monday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Taylor County offices will be limiting public access and only taking appointments at certain hours.

According to a news release issued by the Taylor County Commissioner’s Court, the changes will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, March 23 and will be in place until at least April 3.

All county offices will continue to conduct business with the following schedules:

Justice of the Peace Court proceedings have been postponed by emergency order of the Supreme Court and request correspondence by email, mail, phone or for appointment.

Constable’s office will operate by phone. Email or call for an appointment.

District Courts and County Courts will continue to have court hearings in limited settings, by video conferencing or telephonic hearings. Contact your attorney or the court administrator for further direction.

District Attorney’s office will be available by appointment only.

County Clerk’s Office will be closed to the public. Call the office for questions or to make an appointment. Marriage licenses will be by appointment only.

District Clerk will operate by email, mail or phone for an appointment.

Tax Assessor/Collector will serve the public by mail, email and phone. Contact between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday for an appointment.

Domestic Relations Office will be operating by phone, email and mail.

Social Services will operate by phone, email, mail, and appointments only from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Human Resource/Risk Management will operate by phone, email, mail and by appointment.

Taylor County Adult and Juvenile Detention Centers have suspended public outside visitation.

Veteran Service Office will operate by mail, email or phone for appointments of critical services only.

Elections Office will be closed to the public and corresponding by mail, email or phone.

For more information, see the document below.