Taylor Co. recognized as Purple Heart County

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – A sign was revealed Wednesday morning recognizing Taylor County as a Purple Heart County for paying tribute to our heroes and their families who were wounded or paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The sign is on the Taylor County Courthouse.

“It means a lot. It means we recognize those that have given their time and served our country, and some of them did not come back, and some were wounded,” says Purple Heart recipient Mike P. Hernandez.

Hernandez received a Purple Heart, so he knows the feeling, as do some of his family members, who have also received the honor.

“You really don’t go out and try to earn a Purple Heart. It’s one that recognized for your military service when you’re wounded or killed in action by our enemy,” said Hernandez.

Carmen Balint came to remember her son, Private First Class Paul Balint, Jr., who was killed in the line of duty.

“This is something I continue to do, is to honor him and honor his legacy. And he is a Purple Heart recipient,” Balint says.

Although it has been almost 13 years since he passed away, she says it doesn’t get easier, but ceremonies like this help.

“It’s a very good thing. It’s a very good thing for the Purple Heart Association, that they are active in Taylor County, and my son is interred in Taylor County,” said Balint.

And as you pass the sign, always remember those who fought.

The Purple Heart road sign can be found on the southeast side of the Taylor County Courthouse at 300 Oak Street.