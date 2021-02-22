Taylor Co. reporting 99 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths since Tuesday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting three new COVID-19 cases for the past week.

The City of Abilene stopped reporting COVID-19 statistics last Tuesday during the winter storm.

The 99 new positive cases and 497 recoveries bring the active total to 880. There have been 14,996 total cases reported in Taylor County.

Further demographic information can be found in the graphic below:

There have been a total of 340 COVID-19-related deaths reported in Taylor County.