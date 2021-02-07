Taylor Co. reports 1 COVID-19 death, 26 new cases, 47 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene/Taylor County Public Health District is reporting one new COVID-19-related death and 26 new cases.

Statistics released Sunday show that of the 26 new cases, 7 are from PCR tests and 19 are from antigen tests.

The latest death reported is a male in his 80s, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Taylor County to 289.

There were 47 recoveries reported and, as of yesterday afternoon, 47 patients remain hospitalized.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 14,734 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date, of which 1,768 remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: