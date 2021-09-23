Taylor Co. reports 1 COVID-19 death, 54 new cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

A woman in her 60s became the county’s 468th COVID-19 death, and the 33rd this month. There were 33 total deaths for the months of May, June, July, and August combined.

Of the 54 new cases reported Thursday, 12 were school children ages 0-19, including five in elementary school, three in middle school, and four in high school.

Over the last seven days,13.39% of those who have been tested have been positive, and there are currently 2,470 active cases, down from 2,537 reported on Wednesday.

According to Hendrick Health, 77 patients in Taylor County are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 23 in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 20 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 97 patients hospitalized, 77 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 33 ICU patients, 26 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,451 vaccines were administered last week, down from 1,689 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,406 from March 1-7.

The data shows 62,111 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 53,116 have been fully vaccinated.

The public health district says two people in Taylor County who were vaccinated have died of COVID-19, and they were both 70 or older. That’s 0.003% of those who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the health district, 468 of the 21,080 COVID-19 cases in Taylor County have resulted in death, or 2.22%.