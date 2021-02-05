Taylor Co. reports 1 COVID-19 death, 55 new cases, 110 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene/Taylor County Public Health District is reporting one new COVID-19-related death and 55 new cases.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 55 new cases, 40 are from PCR tests and 15 are from antigen tests.

The latest death reported is a female in her 80s, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Taylor County to 287.

There were 110 recoveries reported and 50 patients remain hospitalized.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 14,649 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date, of which 1,808 remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: