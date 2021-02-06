Taylor Co. reports 1 COVID-19 death, 58 new cases, 83 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene/Taylor County Public Health District is reporting one new COVID-19-related death and 58 new cases.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 58 new cases, 36 are from PCR tests and 22 are from antigen tests.

The latest death reported is a male in his 60s, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Taylor County to 288.

There were 83 recoveries reported and, as of yesterday afternoon, 46 patients remain hospitalized.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 14,708 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date, of which 1,790 remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: