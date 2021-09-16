Taylor Co. reports 1 COVID-19 death, 93 new cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting one death and 93 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

There have now been 460 COVID-19 deaths reported in Taylor County, including 21 since last Tuesday. There were 21 total COVID-19 deaths reported in the county in July and August combined.

The health district says due to a change in staffing, the only statistics that will be reported for the next two weeks are new cases, deaths, active cases, and seven-day positivity rate.

Demographic information is not being provided for new cases or deaths.

Attempts to reach the City of Abilene and Abilene Taylor County Public Health District to obtain demographic information on Wednesday’s three deaths went unanswered.

Over the last seven days, 14.64% of those who have been tested have returned positive results.

Abilene ISD is reporting 20 new cases in students Wednesday, including eight elementary students, seven in middle school, and five high schoolers. There are currently 232 active cases among AISD students, and 39 among staff, for a grand total of 271 active cases in the district.

Wylie ISD reports five new cases in students, including one at East Elementary, one in junior high, and three in high school. There are zero new cases among staff members in the district. Throughout WISD, there are 52 active cases among students and 14 staff, totaling 66 active cases.

There are currently 2,578 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, the most since Jan. 25, when there were 2.618. On Jan. 25, there were only 69 patients hospitalized, whereas there are 104 reported Thursday, including 23 in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 19 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 123 patients hospitalized, 97 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 33 total ICU patients, 24 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,485 vaccines were administered last week, down from 2,061 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,384 from March 1-7.

The data shows 61,117 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 51,845 have been fully vaccinated.