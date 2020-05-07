Taylor Co. reports 1 new case of COVID-19, total up to 207

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene and Taylor County Health Department have reported one new case of COVID-19.

This brings the newly-revised total to 207.

A change in reporting requirements that removed totals taken from antibody tests and positive tests by inmates from local prisons on Wednesday saw the previous totals drop significantly.

The city says 3,048 tests have been conducted, but that the number may not be accurate because antibody tests are still included in the county’s total, even though the positive results are not.

Demographic information on the cases is being recalculated as a result of the new reporting requirements, the city says.