Taylor Co. reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 23 new positive cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 23 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

There are 10 new positives from PCR tests and 13 from antigen tests, for a total of 23 new positive cases. The new positives come from 141 new PCR tests and 143 new antigen tests, a total of 284 new tests.

The latest death brings the county’s total to 14. Demographic information about the person who died was not made immediately available.

There are a total of 467 active cases from PCR tests and 459 active cases from antigen tests, for a total of 926 active cases in Taylor County.

Since tracking began, there have been a total of 986 positive cases from PCR tests and 503 from antigen tests, for a total of 1,489 positive results.

According to the health district, there are 39 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 21 from Taylor County and 18 from outside the county.

The average age of those who have died from COVID-19 in Taylor County is 71, and the average age of those hospitalized is 60.

In a new reporting format passed unanimously at Thursday’s Abilene City Council meeting, the numbers reported no longer contain detailed demographic information.