Taylor Co. reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 58 of 183 new cases are kids

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting one new COVID-19 death and 183 new cases Thursday.

According to the health district, a woman who was 70 or older became the county’s 436th death from COVID-19.

Over the last seven days, 25.40% of those who have been tested have been positive.

Among the 189 cases reported Thursday were 58 school aged children, including eight in pre-K, 17 elementary students, 18 kids in middle school and 15 in high school. Kids accounted for 31.7% of new cases reported Thursday.

Since Aug. 2, there have been 586 new cases reported in kids ages 0-19, which accounts for 23.19% of the 2,527 cases in that same age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County on March 26, 2020.

There are currently 2,156 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, which is the most since Feb. 1, when there were 2,236.

The last time Taylor County reached at least 2,236 active cases, there were only 40 hospitalizations, whereas Hendrick Health reported 117 on Thursday, including 20 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 22 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 139 patients hospitalized, 108 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 29 ICU patients, 25 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,206 vaccines were administered last week, down from 2,221 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,384 from March 1-7.

The data shows 59,552 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 49,594 have been fully vaccinated.