Taylor Co. reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 79 new cases, 15% of whom are kids

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 79 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death.

Data released by the health district shows the person who died after contracting the virus was a man who was 70 or older. A total of 424 people in Taylor County have died as a result of COVID-19.

Among the 79 cases reported Tuesday were 12 school aged children, including two in pre-K, two elementary students, three kids in middle school and five in high school.

Since July 19, there have been 204 new cases reported in kids ages 0-19, which accounts for 9.8% of all cases in that same age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County on March 26, 2020.

Almost 10% of all cases in this age group have come in the last month.

There are currently 1,298 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, which is the most since Feb. 14, when there were 1,310.

Hendrick Health is reporting 72 hospitalizations. Of those patients hospitalized, 95.24% have not been fully vaccinated, including more than 99% of ICU patients who have not had the vaccine.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,050 vaccines were administered last week, up slightly from 1,941 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,382 from March 1-7.

The data shows 56,414 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 46,748 have been fully vaccinated.