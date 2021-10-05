Taylor Co. reports 1 new COVID-19 death, active cases continue to drop

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 51 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The county’s 480th COVID-19 death was a woman in her 60s.

Over the last seven days, 9.84% of those who have been tested have been positive, and there are currently 2,005 active cases, down from 2,029 reported on Monday. This is the sixth consecutive day active cases have dropped in Taylor County.

According to Hendrick Health, 68 patients in Taylor County are hospitalized with the virus, including 22 in the ICU.

There are 13 patients hospitalized in Brown County with COVID-19, including eight in the ICU. Of those 81 patients hospitalized, 67 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 30 ICU patients, 28 are not fully vaccinated.

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows 63,218 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 54,495 have been fully vaccinated.

There have been 2,521 additional doses, or boosters, administered in the county since immunocompromised individuals were approved for the extra shots on Aug. 13, according to DSHS.