Taylor Co. reports 1 new COVID-19 death, more than 25% of 121 new cases are kids

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 121 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

A man who was 70 or older became the 428th COVID-19 death reported in Taylor County.

Among the 121 cases reported Wednesday were 31 school aged children, including six in pre-K, 11 elementary students, seven kids in middle school and seven in high school. Kids accounted for 25.62% of new cases reported Wednesday.

Since July 26, there have been 292 new cases reported in kids ages 0-19, which accounts for 13.34% of the 2,188 cases in that same age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County on March 26, 2020.

There are currently 1,664 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, which is the most since Feb. 8, when there were 1,757.

The last time Taylor County reached at least 1,664 active cases, there were only 31 hospitalizations, whereas Hendrick Health reported 93 on Wednesday.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 17 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 110 patients hospitalized, 82.73% have not been fully vaccinated, including 89.29% of ICU patients who have not had the vaccine.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,196 vaccines were administered last week, down from 2,330 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,384 from March 1-7.

The data shows 58,228 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 48,063 have been fully vaccinated.