Taylor Co. reports 1 new COVID-19 death, nearly 30% of 166 new cases are kids

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting one new COVID-19 death and 166 new cases Tuesday.

According to the health district, a man who was 70 or older became the 435th COVID-19 death in Taylor County.

Over the last seven days, 23.07% of those who have been tested have been positive. That’s the highest seven day test positivity rate since Jan. 19, when it was 24.25%, and there were 2,585 active cases compared to 1,958 on Tuesday.

Among the 166 cases reported Tuesday were 47 school aged children, including five in pre-K, 13 elementary students, 11 kids in middle school and 18 in high school. Kids accounted for 28.3% of new cases reported Tuesday.

Since Aug. 2, there have been 394 new cases reported in kids ages 0-19, which accounts for 16.87% of the 2,335 cases in that same age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County on March 26, 2020.

There are currently 1,958 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, which is the most since Feb. 2, when there were 2,052.

The last time Taylor County reached at least 1,958 active cases, there were only 42 hospitalizations, whereas Hendrick Health reported 110 on Tuesday, including 20 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 17 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 127 patients hospitalized, 107 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 30 ICU patients, 28 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,160 vaccines were administered last week, down from 2,222 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,384 from March 1-7.

The data shows 59,277 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 49,134 have been fully vaccinated.