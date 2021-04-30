Taylor Co. reports 107 new COVID-19 cases for past week, 2 deaths

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 107 new COVID-19 cases for the last week.

Data provided by the health district shows 68 new positives from PCR tests and 39 from antigen tests.

From April 24-30, there were 55 recoveries and two deaths reported.

There are now a total of 219 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, and there have been 402 total deaths related to the virus.

For further demographic information, see the image below.

Daily totals in the image are for Friday, April 30 only.