Taylor Co. reports 123 new COVID-19 cases, 59 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 123 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The health district also reports 59 recoveries and 46 hospitalizations. Of those hospitalized, 28 are from Taylor County and the other 18 are from surrounding counties.

The new numbers bring the total number of active cases in the county to 1,689.

There have been a total of 82 COVID-19 related deaths.

