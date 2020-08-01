Taylor Co. reports 14 new cases of COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 14 new positive cases of COVID-19.
There are 5 new positives from PCR tests and 9 from antigen tests, for a total of 14 new positive cases.
There are a total of 384 active cases from PCR tests and 425 active cases from antigen tests, for a total of active cases in Taylor County.
According to the health district, there are 26 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 9 from Taylor County and 17 from outside the county.
There have been 42 new recoveries.
