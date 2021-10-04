Taylor Co. reports 142 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths over the weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 142 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths over the weekend.

Data indicates a man and a woman who were 70 or older became the county’s 478th and 479th COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last seven days, 11.53% of those who have been tested have been positive, and there are currently 2,029 active cases, down from 2,099 reported on Friday.

According to Hendrick Health, 76 patients in Taylor and Brown Counties are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 27 in the ICU. Of those 76 patients hospitalized, 63 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 27 ICU patients, 25 are not fully vaccinated.

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows 63,149 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 54,406 have been fully vaccinated. There have been 2,392 additional doses, or boosters, administered in the county since immunocompromised individuals were approved for the extra shots on Aug. 13, according to DSHS.