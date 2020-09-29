Taylor Co. reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 15 new positive COVID-19 cases.

There have also been 9 recoveries since Monday.

Of the total 15 new positives, 0 came from PCR tests and the other 15 from antigen tests.

This brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,991. Of those nearly 3,000 cases, 463 remain active.

There are currently 25 people hospitalized with the virus, including nine from Taylor County and 16 from other counties.

A total of 53 people have died after contracting the virus.