Taylor Co. reports 18 COVID-19 deaths, 106 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene/Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 18 new COVID-19 related deaths and 106 new positive cases.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the new cases, 64 are from PCR tests and 42 are from antigen tests.

A total of 161 patients have now died from COVID-19 in Taylor County since the pandemic began. Here’s what the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health district released about the most recent deaths:

144: a female in her 70s with pre-existing conditions

145: a male in his 60s with pre-existing conditions

146: a female in her 70s with pre-existing conditions

147: a male in his 80s with pre-existing conditions

148: was a male in his 70s with pre-existing conditions

The following were reported by the state and reconciled in the Health District’s system:

149: a male in his 70s with pre-existing conditions

150: a female in her 80s with pre-existing conditions

151: a male in his 80s with pre-existing conditions

152: a male in his 80s with pre-existing conditions

153: a male in his 90s with pre-existing conditions

154: a male in his 90s with pre-existing conditions

155: a female in her 90s with pre-existing conditions

156: a female in her 70s with pre-existing conditions

157: a female in her 80s with pre-existing conditions

158: a male in his 70s with pre-existing conditions

159: a female in her 70s with pre-existing conditions

160: a female in her 90s with pre-existing conditions

161: a male in his 70s with pre-existing conditions

There were 116 recoveries reported, but 119 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 9,409 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to date. Of those, 2,496 cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: