Taylor Co. reports 2 deaths, 135 new COVID-19 cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 135 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

A man and woman 70 years or older are the county’s latest COVID-19 deaths, and the 36th and 37th this month. There were 33 total deaths for the months of May, June, July, and August combined.

Of the 102 new cases reported Thursday, 27 were school children ages 0-19, including five in pre-K, seven in elementary school, 10 in middle school, and five in high school. Nearly one-third of total cases in this age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County have come since school started on Aug. 18.

Monthly snapshot of COVID-19 cases in kids ages 0-19 in Taylor County. Data was not reported on June 27.

Over the last seven days, 13.92% of those who have been tested have been positive, and there are currently 2,466 active cases, up slightly from 2,455 reported on Friday.

According to Hendrick Health, 72 patients in Taylor County are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 22 in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 18 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 90 patients hospitalized, 74 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 31 ICU patients, 27 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 669 vaccines were administered last week, the least amount given in one week since Feb. 15-21, when there were 238 during the February freeze. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,403 from March 1-7.

The data shows 62,289 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 53,337 have been fully vaccinated.

The public health district says two people in Taylor County who were vaccinated have died of COVID-19, and they were both 70 or older. That’s 0.003% of those who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the health district, 472 of the 21,247 COVID-19 cases in Taylor County have resulted in death, or 2.21%.