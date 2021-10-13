Taylor Co. reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 207 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

The four deaths bring Taylor County’s COVID-19 death toll to 489. A woman and three men are the latest four to die after contracting the virus in the county. One was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, and one was 70 or older.

Over the last seven days, 16.52% of those who have been tested have been positive, up from 11.01% reported on Tuesday.

There are currently 1,495 active cases, down from 1,556 reported on Tuesday. This is the 12th consecutive day active cases have dropped in Taylor County.

According to Hendrick Health, 60 patients in Taylor County are hospitalized with the virus, including 20 in the ICU.

There are eight patients hospitalized in Brown County with COVID-19, including four in the ICU. Of those 68 patients hospitalized, 60 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 25 ICU patients, 23 are not fully vaccinated.

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows 64,010 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 55,227 have been fully vaccinated.

There have been 3,677 additional doses, or boosters, administered in the county since immunocompromised individuals were approved for the extra shots on Aug. 13, according to DSHS.