Taylor Co. reports 256 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths as active cases top 2,500

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 256 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths over the weekend.

There have now been 452 COVID-19 deaths reported in Taylor County, including 13 since last Monday.

Less than two weeks into September, Taylor County has equaled the total amount of COVID-19 deaths for all of August.

The health district says due to a change in staffing, the only statistics that will be reported for the next two weeks are new cases, deaths, active cases, and seven-day positivity rate.

Demographic information is not being provided for new cases or deaths.

Attempts to reach the City of Abilene and Abilene Taylor County Public Health District to obtain demographic information on the latest deaths went unanswered.

Over the last seven days, 10.63% of those who have been tested have returned positive results.

Abilene ISD is reporting 31 new cases in students Monday, including nine elementary students, nine in middle school, and 13 high schoolers. There are currently 251 active cases among AISD students, and 50 among staff, for a grand total of 301 active cases in the district.

Wylie ISD reports 10 new cases in students, including one at East Elementary, two at West Elementary, three at East Junior High, one at West Intermediate, and three in high school. There are three new cases among staff members in the district. Throughout WISD, there are 60 active cases among students and 18 staff, totaling 78 active cases.

There are currently 2,518 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, the most since Jan. 25, when there were 2,618, but only 69 patients hospitalized with the virus, compared to 97 reported on Monday.

Hendrick Health reports that of the 97 patients hospitalized with the virus in Taylor County, 19 are in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 21 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 118 patients hospitalized, 98 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 27 total ICU patients, 23 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,390 vaccines were administered last week, down from 2,060 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,384 from March 1-7.

The data shows 60,794 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 51,425 have been fully vaccinated.