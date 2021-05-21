Taylor Co. reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death for past week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases for the last week and one new death.

Data provided by the health district shows eight new positives from PCR tests and 18 from antigen tests.

From May 15-21, there were 63 recoveries and one death reported.

There are now a total of 179 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, and there have been 408 total deaths related to the virus, according to the health district.

There are currently nine people hospitalized with the virus.

For further demographic information, see the image below.

Daily totals seen in the image above represent Friday, May 21 only.