Taylor Co. reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, 13 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 26 new positive COVID-19 cases.

There have also been 13 recoveries since Sunday.

Of the total 26 new positives, 10 came from PCR tests and the other 16 from antigen tests.

This brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,976. Of those nearly 3,000 cases, 457 remain active.

There are currently 21 people hospitalized with the virus, including seven from Taylor County and 14 from other counties.

A total of 53 people have died after contracting the virus.