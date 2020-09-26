Taylor Co. reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 29 new positive COVID-19 cases.

There have also been 25 recoveries since Friday.

Of the total new positives, nine came from PCR tests and the other 20 from antigen tests.

This brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,944. Of those nearly 3,000 cases, 442 remain active.

There are currently 20 people hospitalized with the virus, including eight from Taylor County and 12 from other counties.

A total of 53 people have died after contracting the virus.