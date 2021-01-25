Taylor Co. reports 3 deaths, 40 new COVID-19 cases, 100 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District is reporting three additional deaths, 40 new COVID-19 cases and 100 recoveries.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 40 new cases, 10 are from PCR tests and 30 are from antigen tests.

The latest deaths reported are two females in their 70s who had existing health conditions, and a male in his 70s. A total of 266 people have died as a result of the virus.

There were 100 recoveries reported, and 96 are hospitalized.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been a total of 13,933 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County, 2,618 of which remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: