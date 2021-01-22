Taylor Co. reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 89 new cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District is reporting three additional deaths and 89 new COVID-19 cases.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 89 new cases, 22 are from PCR tests and 67 are from antigen tests.

The latest deaths reported are two males in their 80s who had existing health conditions, and a female in her 70s.

There were 40 recoveries reported, and 117 are hospitalized.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been a total of 13,630 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County, 2,569 of which remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: