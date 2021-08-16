Taylor Co. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 21 kids among 133 new cases since Friday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting three COVID-19 deaths and 37 new cases on Monday.

There were 49 cases reported Saturday and 47 on Sunday.

The three deaths reported were all males: one in his 40s, one in his 60s, and one 70 or older.

New COVID-19 cases in Taylor County in the last month. Data was not reported on Aug. 7-8.

Among the 133 cases reported since Friday were 21 school aged children, including four pre-K, four elementary students, two kids in middle school and 11 in high school.

Since July 16, there have been 192 new cases reported in kids ages 0-19, which accounts for 9.3% of all cases in that same age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County on March 26, 2020.

COVID-19 cases in children by month.

There are currently 1,241 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, which is the most since Feb. 15, when there were 1,278. Numbers were not reported for the following week due to the February freeze, so it’s likely this number was reached more recently.

Hendrick Health is reporting 79 hospitalizations. Of those patients hospitalized, 90.22% have not been fully vaccinated, including 96.67% of ICU patients who have not had the vaccine.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,906 vaccines were administered last week, down slightly from 1,941 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,382 from March 1-7.