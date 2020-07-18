Taylor Co. reports 33 new cases of COVID-19

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There were 33 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Taylor County Saturday.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 33 new cases, 12 came from PCR tests and 21 came from antigen tests.

There are 40 patients who remain hospitalized, and their current conditions are not known at this time. A percentage of these hospitalized patients are in ICU and/or on ventilators.

To-date, 383 antigen tests have been reported positive since June 25.

Further demographic information for Taylor County’s COVID-19 patients can be found in the graphics below: