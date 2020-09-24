Taylor Co. reports 39 new COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 39 new positive COVID-19 cases.

There have also been 43 recoveries since Wednesday.

Of the total new positives, six came from PCR tests and the other 33 from antigen tests.

This brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,888. Of those nearly 3,000 cases, 433 remain active.

There are currently 18 people hospitalized with the virus, including eight from Taylor County and 10 from other counties.

A total of 52 people have died after contracting the virus.