Taylor Co. reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 197 new cases over Labor Day weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting four new COVID-19 deaths and 197 new cases over the Labor Day weekend.

There have been 443 COVID-19 deaths in the county, according to the health district.

Over the last seven days, 13.79% of those who have been tested have returned positive results.

The health district says due to a change in staffing, the only statistics that will be reported for the next two weeks are new cases, deaths, active cases, and seven-day positivity rate.

Demographic information is not being provided for new cases or deaths.

There are currently 2,190 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, which is the most since Feb. 1, when there were 2,236.

The last time Taylor County reached at least 2,190 active cases, there were only 40 hospitalizations, whereas Hendrick Health reported 106 on Tuesday, including 20 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 20 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 126 patients hospitalized, 102 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 27 ICU patients, 24 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,049 vaccines were administered last week, down from 2,208 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,384 from March 1-7.

The data shows 60,235 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 50,524 have been fully vaccinated.