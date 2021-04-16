Taylor Co. reports 45 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, 8 deaths

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases for the last week.

Data provided by the health district shows eight new positives from PCR tests and 37 from antigen tests.

From April 10-16 there were 41 recoveries and 8 deaths reported.

There are now a total of 145 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, and there have been 399 total deaths related to the virus.

For further demographic information, see the image below. Daily totals in the image are for Friday, April 16 only.

In nearby Brown County, 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported for the week.