ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 48 new positive COVID-19 cases.

There are also 22 recoveries, but 39 people remain hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 19 are from Taylor County and 20 are from other surrounding counties.

The health district reports a total of 900 active cases, and a total of 3,767 cases since the first one was reported several months ago.

More information can be found in the graphic below: