Taylor Co. reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 4 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting five new positive COVID-19 cases.

There have also been four recoveries since Saturday.

Of the total new positives, three came from PCR tests and the other 2 from antigen tests.

This brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,949. Of those nearly 3,000 cases, 443 remain active.

There are currently 21 people hospitalized with the virus, including nine from Taylor County and 12 from other counties.

A total of 53 people have died after contracting the virus.